Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Stock Price

Media stories about China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Automotive Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.1566442112191 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 5,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,776. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.10.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $134.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. equities analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

