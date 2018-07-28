Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Akorn (AKRX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Akorn earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1136985667296 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

AKRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akorn from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akorn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Akorn from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Akorn opened at $18.23 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Akorn has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.67.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

