Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Huttig Building Products (HBP) Share Price

Press coverage about Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huttig Building Products earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.8188425325175 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

NASDAQ HBP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 19,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,853. Huttig Building Products has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.