Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Insmed (INSM) Share Price

News stories about Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insmed earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5818665338909 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. ValuEngine upgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Insmed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Insmed traded down $0.71, hitting $24.20, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.01. Insmed has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.07. sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 25,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $733,985.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at $628,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

