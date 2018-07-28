Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (BKEP) Share Price

Media stories about Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.5401610562552 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock traded down $0.15, reaching $2.83, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 151,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.30. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 million, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.73. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 8.04%. equities analysts expect that Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -644.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price target on Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

