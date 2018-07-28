Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sohu.com (SOHU) Stock Price

News articles about Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sohu.com earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 47.4227320835673 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Sohu.com stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. 599,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,481. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

In related news, CEO Charles Zhang acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,298. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Photon acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,901,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,591,497.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 491,665 shares of company stock worth $16,492,387. 21.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

