Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Price

News headlines about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.9326410323625 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.44.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $324.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

