Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS (NMS) Stock Price

Headlines about NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS (NYSE:NMS) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS earned a news impact score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8659827562397 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS remained flat at $$13.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,146. NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Get NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.