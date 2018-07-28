Solar Capital (SLRC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
SLRC stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $874.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $22.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Solar Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Solar Capital by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Solar Capital by 19.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Solar Capital by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Solar Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 662,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Solar Capital Company Profile
Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.
