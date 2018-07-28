Solar Capital (SLRC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

SLRC stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $874.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 49.57%. sell-side analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Solar Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Solar Capital by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Solar Capital by 19.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Solar Capital by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Solar Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 662,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.