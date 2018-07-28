Sogou (SOGO) & Luxoft (LXFT) Head to Head Review

Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) and Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sogou and Luxoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou $908.36 million 4.52 $82.20 million $0.29 35.62 Luxoft $906.77 million 1.42 $57.01 million $2.09 18.23

Sogou has higher revenue and earnings than Luxoft. Luxoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sogou, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sogou and Luxoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou N/A N/A N/A Luxoft 6.29% 16.33% 12.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sogou and Luxoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou 0 1 2 0 2.67 Luxoft 0 6 5 0 2.45

Sogou presently has a consensus price target of $12.77, indicating a potential upside of 23.59%. Luxoft has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.04%. Given Luxoft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luxoft is more favorable than Sogou.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Sogou shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Luxoft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luxoft beats Sogou on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The company's products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

