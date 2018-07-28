Snovio (SNOV) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, Snovio has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Snovio has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $137,353.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovio token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003837 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00406827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00183312 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00031506 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000952 BTC.

About Snovio

Snovio was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

