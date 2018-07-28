SLS International Inc (SLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 972,045 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the June 29th total of 621,307 shares. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 651,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLS shares. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on SLS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SLS International in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

