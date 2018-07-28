SLM (SLM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SLM from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SLM from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.12, hitting $11.53, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. SLM has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. SLM had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank C. Puleo sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $53,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,364.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 95,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,135,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,775. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 217,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 149,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 252,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

