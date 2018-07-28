SkyWest (SKYW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. SkyWest had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 15.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 17.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

