SkyBridge Capital II LLC Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

SkyBridge Capital II LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,342 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 3.5% of SkyBridge Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SkyBridge Capital II LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $289,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 73.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 63,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 217,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer opened at $38.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $4,764,555.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 683,669 shares of company stock worth $25,335,295. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morningstar set a $43.50 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.