Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.04

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.08 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

