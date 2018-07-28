Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.56. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $67.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.57 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.47%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.