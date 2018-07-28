SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 957 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,550,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.61.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $1,432,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,993.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,688,497. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale opened at $219.65 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $224.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

