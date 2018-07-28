Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Given Buy Rating at Hovde Group

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Hovde Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp opened at $29.45 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $446.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.17%. equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 53,510 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.