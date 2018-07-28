Siemens Healthineers (SHL) PT Set at €37.00 by Commerzbank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.90 ($43.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.21 ($42.60).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers opened at €39.15 ($46.06) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

