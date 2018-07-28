Siemens Healthineers (SHL) PT Set at €37.00 by Commerzbank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.90 ($43.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.21 ($42.60).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers opened at €39.15 ($46.06) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

