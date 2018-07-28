Short Interest in Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) Increases By 7.2%

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,686,875 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 29th total of 29,549,774 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,411,401 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Capital One Financial cut Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on Ultra Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UPL opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Ultra Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $225.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.70 million. research analysts expect that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 89.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 114.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 219.8% during the first quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 158,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $507,000.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

