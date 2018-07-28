Short Interest in Sabre Corp (SABR) Drops By 16.6%

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,354,077 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the June 29th total of 12,415,470 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,842,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. Sabre has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $988.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on SABR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,841,542 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $265,075,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $309,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,873,441 shares of company stock worth $265,885,530 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

