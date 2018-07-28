Short Interest in Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) Declines By 30.8%

Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 524,593 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 29th total of 757,962 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nightstar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:NITE opened at $18.00 on Friday. Nightstar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $539.80 million and a PE ratio of -11.27.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). sell-side analysts anticipate that Nightstar Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nightstar Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nightstar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1, a candidate that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

