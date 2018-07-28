Short Interest in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Declines By 61.4%

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,657,153 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 29th total of 58,747,832 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,957,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group opened at $21.67 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $37,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,755 shares of company stock worth $676,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,371.2% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

