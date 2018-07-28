Short Interest in IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (IMH) Decreases By 3.3%

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 662,168 shares, a decline of 3.3% from the June 29th total of 684,773 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the period.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

Shares of IMH stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. IMPAC Mortgage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.