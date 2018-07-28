Short Interest in eBay Inc (EBAY) Drops By 9.5%

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,693,174 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the June 29th total of 26,177,022 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,711,810 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of eBay opened at $33.81 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. eBay has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $354,178.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,285. 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 335,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in eBay by 14.7% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 263,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in eBay by 99.2% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,075 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

