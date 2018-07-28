Short Interest in Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Expands By 24.5%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,552,338 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 29th total of 57,469,724 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,759,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Comcast has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Comcast to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 580,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 253,843 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 111,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 34,065 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,282,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $331,728,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $5,343,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

