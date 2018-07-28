Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Arrow Global Group (ARW)

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARW. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.55) target price (down from GBX 543 ($7.19)) on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 500 ($6.62) to GBX 460 ($6.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.71) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437 ($5.78).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.36) on Thursday. Arrow Global Group has a 12 month low of GBX 305.25 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 480 ($6.35).

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported GBX 6.50 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Arrow Global Group had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 15.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £24,700 ($32,693.58). Also, insider Dave Sutherland purchased 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £989.92 ($1,310.28). In the last three months, insiders bought 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $14,005,730.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.