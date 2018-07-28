ShipChain (SHIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,083.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $10,083.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003824 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00414246 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00172229 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,772,409 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

