Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

SHG traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 99,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 845.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

