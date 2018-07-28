Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $757,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $56.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1345 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.