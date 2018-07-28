Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 9,942 E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,722,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,632,000 after buying an additional 1,122,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,637,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,554,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,948,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,960,000 after buying an additional 836,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,884,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,510,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

