ServiceNow (NOW) PT Raised to $215.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOW. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow to $180.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

Shares of ServiceNow opened at $183.95 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $194.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.19, a P/E/G ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $16,448,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,086,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $400,156.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,896.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,187 shares of company stock worth $72,937,475. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 66.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

