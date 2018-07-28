Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 4th

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.
Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.
Sensient Technologies opened at $68.04 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.16.
In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $68,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SXT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.
Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.