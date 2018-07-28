Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 4th

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Sensient Technologies opened at $68.04 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $68,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SXT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

