Sempra Energy (SRE) is Newport Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190,252 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for about 3.3% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 3.67% of Sempra Energy worth $1,126,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised Sempra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.22.

Shares of SRE opened at $114.97 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.05%.

In other news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $201,006.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

