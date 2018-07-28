Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) and Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Financial Review

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) and Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

78.1% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hartford Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 5.50% 9.58% 2.10% Hartford Financial Services Group -15.59% 8.93% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Selective Insurance Group and Hartford Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hartford Financial Services Group 0 4 6 0 2.60

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $60.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Hartford Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Hartford Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.47 billion 1.39 $168.82 million $3.11 18.84 Hartford Financial Services Group $16.97 billion 1.10 -$3.13 billion $2.74 18.97

Selective Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hartford Financial Services Group. Selective Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hartford Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Hartford Financial Services Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds. The Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, accident and disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.