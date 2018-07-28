Security National Financial (SNFCA) and On Deck Capital (ONDK) Financial Comparison

Security National Financial (NASDAQ: SNFCA) and On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and On Deck Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 10.13% 19.74% 2.94% On Deck Capital -0.69% 1.03% 0.26%

Security National Financial has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Deck Capital has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Security National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Security National Financial and On Deck Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A On Deck Capital 1 5 0 0 1.83

On Deck Capital has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.41%. Given On Deck Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe On Deck Capital is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and On Deck Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $276.93 million 0.32 $14.11 million N/A N/A On Deck Capital $350.95 million 1.46 -$11.53 million ($0.16) -43.19

Security National Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than On Deck Capital.

Summary

On Deck Capital beats Security National Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loan businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment engages in selling and servicing life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. This segment offers various life insurance products, such as funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance; other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single premium deferred annuities, flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies, as well as cedes and assumes certain risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah, and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers mortgage loan products to real estate brokers, independent mortgage loan originators, and investors. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

