Seaport Global Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for Synergy Resources (SRCI)

Seaport Global Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Synergy Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Synergy Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of SRCI opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Synergy Resources has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million.

Synergy Resources Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

