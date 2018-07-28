Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Seaport Global Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report published on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $313.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.70.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $186.02 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $462,694.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,901 shares in the company, valued at $59,249,728.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28,826.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.