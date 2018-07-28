Seagate Technology (STX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Seagate Technology opened at $54.69 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $340,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,487 shares of company stock worth $13,323,746. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.51.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

