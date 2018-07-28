Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SALT. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers opened at $7.25 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $8.85.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 268,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 120,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 417,383 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth $140,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,030,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

