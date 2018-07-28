Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Position Increased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 738,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 563,551 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 196,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF opened at $26.89 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

