Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund opened at GBX 2.55 ($0.03) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($3.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 271 ($3.59).

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide a total return for investors primarily through investments in equities and equity-related investments, of companies, which are based in, or which derive a significant proportion of their revenues from, the Asia Pacific region and which offer attractive yields.

