Scholastic (SCHL) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Scholastic traded down $0.38, hitting $41.18, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 98,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.74. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

