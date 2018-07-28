Scholastic (SCHL) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
Scholastic traded down $0.38, hitting $41.18, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 98,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.74. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $47.76.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.
