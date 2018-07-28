Schneider Electric (SU) PT Set at €82.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.44 ($94.63).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of SU opened at €72.30 ($85.06) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.