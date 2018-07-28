Schneider Electric (SU) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.44 ($94.63).

Schneider Electric traded up €0.78 ($0.92), hitting €72.30 ($85.06), on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

