Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at $684,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $5,637,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $2,376,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $1,545,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,499,635.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $169,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $90.45 on Friday. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. ASGN had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $878.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 target price on shares of ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

