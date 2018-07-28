Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,920 Shares of CTS Co. (CTS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CTS by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CTS by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS opened at $35.35 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. CTS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $118.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 13.01%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

