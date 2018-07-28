Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $96.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $109.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $6.05 on Friday, hitting $119.14. 1,605,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,890. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 83.88%. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, SVP David T. Howton sold 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $6,823,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 33,782 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $4,638,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,782 shares of company stock valued at $21,237,444 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 6,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

