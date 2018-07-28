Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) versus Stone Energy (SGY) Head to Head Review

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE: SDT) and Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Stone Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.98 million 5.55 $6.09 million N/A N/A Stone Energy $319.20 million 2.22 $382.67 million N/A N/A

Stone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Volatility and Risk

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stone Energy has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Stone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Stone Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Stone Energy has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential downside of 92.02%. Given Stone Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stone Energy is more favorable than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Stone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 66.54% 19.23% 19.23% Stone Energy 9.64% 9.36% 3.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Stone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Stone Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Stone Energy does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Stone Energy beats Sandridge Mississippian Trust I on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Stone Energy

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

